Herd basketball travels to Cayman Islands Classic Published 10:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team (1-1) heads to the Cayman Islands for the Cayman Islands Classic beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. against Utah State (2-1).

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: FloHoops

Live Stats: Sidearm

Twitter: @Herd_MBB

PRE-GAME NOTES

The Herd fell in its last contest at The Greenbrier Resort to the Radford Highlanders, 66-62, on November 10.

Nate Martin registered his first double-double in the Green and White with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

To go with a team-high 18 points, Kamdyn Curfman also finished tied for the team-high in assists with Jacob Conner at four.

