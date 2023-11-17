Herd basketball travels to Cayman Islands Classic

Published 10:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team (1-1) heads to the Cayman Islands for the Cayman Islands Classic beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. against Utah State (2-1).

HOW TO FOLLOW 

Watch: FloHoops

Live Stats: Sidearm 

Twitter: @Herd_MBB

PRE-GAME NOTES 

  • The Herd fell in its last contest at The Greenbrier Resort to the Radford Highlanders, 66-62, on November 10.
  • Nate Martin registered his first double-double in the Green and White with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
  • To go with a team-high 18 points, Kamdyn Curfman also finished tied for the team-high in assists with Jacob Conner at four.

 ABOUT THE AGGIES 

  • Utah State enters the tournament 2-1 with wins over South Dakota Mines and Southern Utah.
  • Great Osobor has been a force for the Aggies in their first three games averaging 22.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest.
  •  Darius Brown II leads his side with 7.7 assists per contest.

