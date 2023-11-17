Herd hits the road to South Alabama Published 3:17 am Friday, November 17, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Football heads to Mobile, Alabama for its final scheduled road game of the 2023 season on Saturday when the Thundering Herd meets South Alabama at 5 p.m. from Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Both teams come into Saturday’s contest with 5-5 records and seeking another win to ensure bowl eligibility.

Each team features a head coach in their third season with their program – Marshall’s Charles Huff with a 21-15 record and South Alabama’s Kane Wommack with a 20-15 record.

There are also several parallels with the programs, including that Huff was at Alabama with South Alabama OC Major Applewhite and TE coach Rob Ezell. USA cornerbacks coach Jay Hopson also was previously an assistant with the Herd.

Saturday’s contest at Hancock Whitney Stadium will also serve as Senior Day for several members of the Jaguars.

ABOUT MARSHALL

Marshall comes into Saturday’s contest at South Alabama after having snapped a five-game losing streak in last week’s 38-33 win over Georgia Southern.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Pennington got the first start of his career and finished 15 of 20 for 201 yards.

Running back Rasheen Ali finished with 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Herd to the win.

Defensively, the Herd got big efforts from J.J. Roberts (11 tackles), Eli Neal (9 tackles, 2 TFL) and Owen Porter (1.5 TFL, 4 QB Hurries) in the victory. All three are the leading tacklers for Marshall on the season.

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA

South Alabama comes into Saturday following a 21-14 win over Arkansas State last week, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Running back La’Damian Webb, who rushed for 163 yards last week, has scored a touchdown in nine straight games – a single-season record at USA and the second-longest streak in program history. Webb has rushed for 15 touchdowns on the season.

Quarterback Carter Bradley was 19 of 25 with two touchdowns in last week’s win. Caullin Lacy is the top receiving threat for the Jaguars and one of the tops in the nation, hauling in 71 passes for 1,096 yards.

On the defensive side, Quentin Wilfawn has 71 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks – 4.5 of which have come in the last three games.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.