John Balmer Published 12:13 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

John Richard “Dick” Balmer, 91, of Ironton, died Nov. 16, 2023, at his home. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Rose Mary Balmer.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be noon– 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Promedica Heartland Hospice, 205 North St, Lucasville, Ohio or to the American Heart Association.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.