Mary Unrue Published 2:54 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Mary Unrue

Oct. 14, 1939– Nov. 15, 2023

Mary Unrue, 84, of Ironton, passed away on Nov. 15, 2023, at River Run Healthcare.

She was born on Oct. 14, 1939 to the late Theador William Riedel and Anna Margerete (O’Keefe) Riedel.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1957.

She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Ironton.

She retired from Marathon and enjoyed her time working at Weber’s Florist.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Marie Dutey and Elizabeth Jane Riedel; and brother, Theador Riedel.

She is survived by brothers, James (Jean) Riedel and Ted (Yvon) Riedel; nieces and nephews, Mary Lynn Dutey Amburgey, Tim Dutey Anderson, Jamie McGuire, Chuck Riedel, Sam Riedel, Kim Dutey, Chad Riedel and Josh Riedel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Church with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Visitation will be 9:30–10:30 a.m., with the Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.