Burlington hosts Veterans Day assembly (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

1 of 8

BURLINGTON — Burlington Elementary School hosted their annual Veterans Day assembly on Wednesday.

Organized by the school’s longtime librarian Harriet Ramsey through the years, the event is always one of the largest school observations of the holiday in the county.

Veterans from the community are invited to the event, which featured patriotic songs, a flag folding ceremony and readings from the students.