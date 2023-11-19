Clarence Huff Published 4:22 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

Clarence Huff

Clarence Huff, 78, of Ironton, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Private burial will take place Wednesday at Mourning Dove Resting Place, Ironton.

Family and friends may visit 5–7 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday evening.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.