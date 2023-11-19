Clarence Huff

Published 4:22 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Obituaries

Clarence Huff

Clarence Huff, 78, of Ironton, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Private burial will take place Wednesday at Mourning Dove Resting Place, Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

Family and friends may visit 5–7 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday evening.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

Debra Johnson

Dwight Dilley

Mary Unrue

John Balmer

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you think Ironton should change the runoff process for future mayoral races?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections