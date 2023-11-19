ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 93/U.S. 52 Roundabouts -– Work continues on a safety improvement project on State Route 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on S.R. 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

The project has entered phase 3 of construction as of Sept 19. For this third phase, the roundabouts on S.R. 93 will still be under construction but the final traffic pattern will be in use by motorists. All ramps at the U.S. 52/S.R. 93 interchange have reopened to traffic as of Oct. 3.

When traveling through a roundabout, remember to slow down on approach, yield to traffic already in the roundabout, and proceed counterclockwise until you reach your desired exit.

One 10-foot lane in each direction will be maintained on S.R. 93 during this phase. Estimated interim completion: Fall 2023

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.