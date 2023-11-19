Osobor scores 18 as Utah State tops Marshall, 83-60 Published 8:16 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Great Osobor scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to power Utah State to an 83-60 victory over Marshall at the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday night.

Ian Martinez scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (3-1). Darius Brown II shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kevon Voyles led the Thundering Herd (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Cam Crawford added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Marshall. In addition, Nate Martin had 10 points and two steals.

Email newsletter signup

MARSHALL (1-2)

Martin 4-6 2-2 10, Crawford 2-8 6-7 10, Curfman 3-10 0-1 8, Voyles 7-17 2-4 17, Conner 2-6 2-3 6, Nutter 2-4 1-2 5, Fricks 0-1 1-2 1, Sarenac 0-2 0-0 0, Miladinovic 1-3 0-0 3, McKey 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 14-21 60.

UTAH ST. (3-1)

Osobor 6-9 6-11 18, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 3-8 4-4 11, Falslev 5-7 0-0 11, Uduje 3-7 4-5 11, Agbonkpolo 3-7 0-0 6, Martinez 5-9 4-6 15, Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Burris 0-0 0-0 0, Sakho 3-3 0-0 6, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 19-28 83.

Halftime–Utah St. 39-26. 3-Point Goals–Marshall 4-18 (Curfman 2-6, Miladinovic 1-1, Voyles 1-5, Fricks 0-1, Sarenac 0-2, Conner 0-3), Utah St. 4-14 (Uduje 1-2, Falslev 1-3, Martinez 1-3, Brown 1-4, Agbonkpolo 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out–Nutter. Rebounds–Marshall 30 (Conner 7), Utah St. 34 (Osobor 16). Assists–Marshall 11 (Crawford 4), Utah St. 19 (Brown 8). Total Fouls–Marshall 22, Utah St. 18.