$14K grant secured from Marathon Petroleum for senior center Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

Ironton-based nonprofit Third and Center announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of $14,000 from Marathon Petroleum, which will be directed toward enriching programming at the Ironton Senior Center.

The group said that, following a visit to the senior center by Third and Center executive director Amanda Cleary, they learned that the center had been operating independently, lacked meal service and a director since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Cleary then applied for the grant.

In September, the group appointed Michael Gleichauf as program director for the senior center, as part of plan to revive the facility.

As part of the service, Third and Center has engaged Ironton-based Fat Boy Q for meal service for the months of November and December. The senior center, located on the second floor of the Park Avenue apartments, will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12:30 pm.

Third and Center also announced that it has received pre-allocated funds dedicated to senior programming from the Lawrence County Commissioner’s office. In addition to this funding, the group is selling Ironton Tanks hoodies until Sunday through their website and Facebook page, with all proceeds benefiting the senior center.

Attendance at the Ironton Senior Center is open to all senior citizens in the city, with no sign-up required. Third and Center said it aims to expand this program to accommodate more individuals. Upcoming program calendars will be made accessible soon on www.thirdandcenter.com.

For any queries or further information regarding the senior center programming, email thirdandcenter@gmail.com.