Candidates tout endorsements on social media Published 12:00 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Cramblit backed by Sheridan; Cleary supported by Scott

As the mayoral runoff dates approach in Ironton, the two candidates shared their latest endorsements on social media.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, incumbent Mayor Sam Cramblit shared the endorsement he received from former Ironton Mayor Bill Sheridan.

Email newsletter signup

“As a former mayor, I can attest to Sam’s ability to get things done,” Sheridan wrote. “I implore my friends and supporters to join with me in keeping Sam as our mayor.”

Cramblit said “words can’t express what this means to me.”

“I’ve always looked up to Bill since I was a kid, knowing him as ‘THE Mayor,’” Cramblit wrote. “As an adult and as the current mayor, I still feel like he’s my mayor! A great leader that fought for our community and a true hero that fought for our country! It truly means the world to me to have your support and be endorsed by one of the greatest to ever do it.”

On Monday, challenger Amanda Cleary posted about the backing she has received from a former candidate this year.

Cleary has been endorsed by Hugh Scott, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the Nov. 7 general election, and his wife, Annette.

Cleary said she and her husband met with the Scott on Sunday.

“It was an absolute honor to sit down with Mr. and Mrs. Scott and discuss our shared vision for the city,” Cleary wote on Facebook. “Deacon Scott and Ms. Annette have been pillars of our community for many years, and I am immensely grateful to have the support of the Scotts moving forward! Their endorsement means the world to me, as it reflects their trust and confidence in my ability to lead our city toward progress and prosperity.”

Voting for the mayoral runoff take place on Monday and Tuesday.