Crews spend weekend removing second round of snow Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

For the second time this week, crews throughout Lawrence County had to deal with snow removal and treating roads in the county.

The region received about three inches of snow late Thursday night, on top of the light snow accumulation from earlier the week.

There no reports of major accidents or complications in the county, but County Engineer Patrick Leighty called the task “a trying week” for crews.

He said the frigid temperatures complicated the effects of treatments for roadways.

“Once it gets below 20, we shave off as much as we can,” he said. “Then we hit it the next day.”

Leighty said county crews worked multiple shifts through the following days after preparing for the arrival of Thursday’s snow.

Cold temperatures remained through Sunday, with warm up above freezing finally arriving on Monday.