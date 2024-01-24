EDITORIAL: Let the races begin Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The ballot has been finalized for the March primary election and some thoughts:

• As was the case in the last county-wide election in 2022, the existence of a two-party, let alone a multi-part one, is barely there in Lawrence County. Of the 16 candidates to file for office in the county, 14 of them were Republicans. Only two were Democrats.

The failure of county Democrats to field candidates for offices, most of which were unopposed, is a disservice to voters. Having alternatives on the ballot keeps politicians on their toes, pushes honesty in the process and creates a free exchange of ideas

We would say the same if the situation was reversed in favor of Democrats. The fact is, having one of the county’s parties essentially throw in the towel does no one any favors.

• This year’s ballot will be an especially busy one, with the U.S. presidential race, the contest for the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, county-wide offices and the Ohio Supreme Court among those up for a vote.

• The Tribune will again produce its voter guides for both the primary and general elections. In February, we will send our questionnaires to candidates. We would like to hear from you on this — if you have a question for political hopefuls or an issue you would like to see addressed, let us know. Questions can be submitted to heath.harrison@irontontribune.com.