Panthers hold off late Fighting Tigers charge Published 3:08 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By JIM WALKER

CHESAPEAKE — Unfortunately for the Ironton Fighting Tigers, you don’t always get what you want.

Ironton wanted a good start but the Chesapeake Panthers decided not to give the Fighting Tigers what they wanted as they posted a 54-44 Ohio Valley Conference win on Tuesday.

“On the road against a good team, you want a quick start and they’re a good team. We didn’t do it and it was 100 percent on us,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

Ironton shot 16 -of-46 from the field for 35 percent and a meager 5-of-23 from the 3-point line for 22 percent.

The Fighting Tigers trailed by as many as 16 points before getting within 4 points only to have the Panthers pull away.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well from the field or foul line,,” said Barnes. “We were down 48-41 and were were 3-of-10 at the line as a team. If we’re 7-of-10 it’s down to a one possession game.

“We picked up our game late, but overall, the first quarter and free throws were the difference.”

Chesapeake did what it wanted to start the game by taking an 8-0 lead after the opening tip. A foul shot by Shaun Terry at the 4:06 mark was Ironton’s first point but Braxton Oldaker scored to make it 10-1 and Jacob Skeens converted a 3-point play and Maddox Kazee got a layup and it was 15-3.

Another Kazee layup put the lead at 22-8 before a layup by Ashton Layne before the buzzer had Ironton down 22-10.

Bailey Thacker hit a 3-pointer to get Ironton within 26-16 but Dannie Maynard took over with a 3-pointer, a layup and a free throw and it was 32-16.

Braden Schreck drilled a pair of 3-pointers to get Ironton within 32-25 but Kazee scored just before the buzzer and the lead was 34-25 at the break.

Schreck scored to start the second half but Skeens scored and Perkins had a pair of baskets as the Panthers opened up a 40-27 lead.

Layne and Terry made layups and Schreck knocked down a 17-footer and it was 40-33 at the end of the quarter.

Schreck hit another trifecta that cut the deficit to 42-38 with 5:10 to play, but Perkins and Maynard hit layups and it was 48-41. The Panthers were 4-of-6 at the foul line down the stretch to seal the win.

“Every play has to be perfect and we didn’t play perfect. But Chesapeake is playing a lot better. Kazee killed us early and then Maynard hurt us in the second half,” said Barnes.

The win gives both teams identical 9-4 records and they are in a four-way tie for second place in the OVC at 5-2.

Perkins led the Panthers with 16 points with Maynard scoring 13 and Kazee had 10.

Schreck led all scorers with 20 and Layne added 11 points and 9 boards.

Ironton 10 15 8 11 = 44

Chesapeake 22 12 6 14 = 54

IRONTON (9-4, 5-2): Shaun Terry 1 0 2-4 4, Bailey Thacker 1 1 1-2 6, Bryce Markins 0 1 0-0 3, Judah Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Roach 0 0 0-4 0, Markel Cotton 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Schreck 4 3 3-3 20, Ashton Layne 5 0 1-1 11. Totals: 16-46 7-14 44. 3-pt goals: 5-23. Rebounds: O-8 D-15 = 23 (Layne 9, Schreck 6). Assists: 11 (Schreck 3, Roach 3). Steals: 3 (Terry 2). Blocks: 1 (Thacker). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Terry(4th 0:39).

CHESAPEAKE (9-4, 5-2): Ethan Kerns 1 0 0-0 2, Kaden Perkins 5 1 3-4 16, Dannie Maynard 2 2 3-6 13, Philip Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Maddox Kazee 5 0 0-0 10, Braxton Oldaker 2 0 2-2 6, Jacob Skeens 2 0 3-5 7. Totals: 20-38 11-17 54. 3-pt goals: 3-8. Rebounds: O-3, D-18 = 21. Assists: 5, Steals: 3, Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.