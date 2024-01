Fairland BOE meeting dates announced Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Fairland Board of Education has announced its meeting dates for 2024.

Meetings will take place at Fairland High School, located at 812 County Rd 411 in Rome Township, on the following dates:

• Monday, Feb 12.

• Monday, March 11.

• Monday, April 8.

• Monday, May 13.

• Monday June 10.

• Monday, July 8.

• Monday, Aug. 12.

• Monday, Sept. 9.

• Monday, Oct. 14.

• Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

• Monday, Dec. 9.