Flyers’ offense MIA after fast start in loss to Oaks Published 5:12 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

OAK HILL — Excuse me. Have you seen our offense? It was just here in the last quarter.

The St. Joseph Flyers stormed out of the gate with 21 points, but then dropped off and lost 56-46 to the Oak Hill Oaks on Wednesday.

After taking a 13-point first quarter lead, the Flyers managed only 4 points in the second quarter.

Drew Brown drilled a 3-pointer and scored 8 points, Aiden Deborde scored 4 points and Eli Whaley nailed a trifecta as the Flyers jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead.

Mason Davis had 4 points for the Oaks.

That’s when the offense took the rest of the night off.

Andy Meldick hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Davis added a trey as the Oaks tied the Flyers 25-all at the half,

Carter Johnson had both St. Joseph baskets.

The Oaks went ahead 40-37 in the third quarter as Davis knocked down a 3-pointer and scored 6 points and Meldick had a triple and scored 5 points.

Brown scored 6 more points for the Flyers and Whaley drained a 3-pointer for the Flyers in the quarter.

The Oaks were 7-of-10 at the foul line and Davis made 2 free throws along with a 3-pointer as he scored 7 points.

Deborah scored 4 points and Landon Rowe hit from beyond the arc for the Flyers.

Brown led the Flyers (4-8) with 16 points before fouling out. Johnson had 8 points.

Davis scored 20 points and Meldick 14 for the Oaks (4-10).

St. Joseph 21 4 12 11 = 46

Oak Hill 8 17 15 16 = 56

ST. JOSEPH (4-8): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 3 0 2-3 8, Eli Whaley 0 2 0-0 6, Landon Rowe 0 1 0-2 3, Drew Brown 6 1 1-2 16, Jake Stephens 1 0 0-0 2, Wesley Neal 1 0 1-2 3, Zane Dressel 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 4 0 0-1 8. Totals: 15 4 4-10 46. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Brown.

OAK HILL (4-10): Garrett McKinniss 0 0 2-4 2, Andy Meldick 3 2 2-2 14, Will Morgan 1 0 1-2 3, Mason Davis 4 3 3-3 20, Walker Fowble 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Osborne 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan O’Cconnor 1 0 2-3 4, Caleb Chambers 0 0 0-0 0, Joseph Antery 6 0 1-1 13. Totals: 15 5 11-15 56. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.