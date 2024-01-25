James Terry

James Terry

James “Jim” Robert Terry, 63, of South Point, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Iva Terry.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, 108 Main St., Coal Grove, with Pastors Paul Bartrum, Michael Dray, Carter Dale Henson and Donald Spurlock officiating.

Visitation is noon–1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

