Redmen rally to get first OVC win Published 5:14 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Several times this season when Rock Hill thought it might get an Ohio Valley Conference win it turned out to be close but no cigar.

Wednesday night they got the cigar.

The Redmen used clutch foul shooting in the fourth quarter to slip past the Gallipolis Blue Devils 42-40.

Rock Hill took a 13-6 first quarter lead as Blake Porter scored 6 points and Dylan Griffith had 5 points including a 3-pointer.

Mock Cade had 4 points and Kenyon Franklin a basket for Gallipolis.

Franklin had 5 points, Cade 4 and Wes Saunders hit a 3-pointer as he scored all 4 of his points as Gallipolis cut the deficit to 20-19 at the half.

Porter scored 3 points with Kelan Davidson and Griffith getting 2 each as the Redmen held onto the lead.

Cade scored all 8 of the Blue Devils’ points in the third quarter as they outscored the Redmen 8-6 to take a 27-26 lead.

Davidson scored 4 points and Porter hit a basket for the Redmen.

But the Redmen were deadly at the foul line in the fourth quarter as they rallied for the win.

Rock Hill was 10-of-12 at the line with Porter going 4-of-4, Rylan Barker 3-of-4, Griffith 2-of-2 and Davison 1-of-2 from the foul line.

Cade scored 6 points and the Blue Devils were 5-of-6 at the line. Cade was 2-of-2 and Alex Blair 2-of-2 while Franklin had 5 points and was 1-of-2 at the line.

Porter scored 15 points and Griffith 11 to pace the Redmen (3-11, 1-7).

Gallipolis (4-11, 1-7) was paced by Cade with a game-high 22 points and Franklin scored 12.

Gallipolis 6 13 8 13 = 40

Rock Hill 13 7 6 16 = 42

GALLIPOLIS (4-11, 1-7): Wes Saunders 0 1 1-2 4, Alex Blair 0 0 2-2 2, Mock Cade 8 6-7 22, Kenyon Franklin 5 0 2-3 12, Gabe Hammons 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Caldwell 0 0 0-0 0, Beckett Camden 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1 11-13 40. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (3-11, 1-7): Dylan Griffith 3 1 2-2 11, Braxton Harper 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Izaak Cox 3 0 0-0 6, Rylan Barker 0 0 3-4 3, Kelan Davidson 1 0 5-6 7, Blake Porter 5 0 5-7 15, Aaron Workman 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1 15-19 42. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Cox.