James Newman

Jan. 5, 1930–Jan. 23, 2024

James Irving Newman, 94, of Wheelersburg, was called to his eternal home on Jan. 23, 2024.

Born on Jan. 5, 1930, in Wayne, West Virginia, James walked through life with a spirit of gratitude, humility and profound respect for all of God’s creation.

A faithful servant, James exemplified Christian virtues as a devoted husband, a nurturing father, an adoring grandfather, proud great-grandfather and a special great-great-grandfather.

His life was a testament to his unwavering faith and the love he bore for his family.

James’s character was a beacon of wisdom and integrity, traits that he cultivated through his lifelong pursuit of knowledge and his dedication to the stewardship of his cherished garden.

James is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James I (Fritz) and Alice Newman, of Minford; and his daughter and son-in-law, Denise (Kevin) Callihan, PhD, of Lancaster. He leaves behind a legacy of 10 grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Artis, of Portsmouth, Joseph (Alicia) Newman, of Missouri City, Texas, Joshua (Sarah) Newman, of West Lafayette, Indiana, Shane Sammons (Leanne), of Portsmouth, Logan M. Newman, of Eugene, Oregon, Jack N. Newman, of Columbus, Nic Newman of Gahanna, Chrystal (Todd) McCain, of South Shore, Kentucky, Sarah (Ben) Hamilton, of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Rodney (Sarah) Hamilton, of Rosemount. In addition, James is survived by eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Betty L. Newman; and his son, Paul Stephen Newman. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Harry C. and Lola B. Newman; five brothers, Harry “Carl” Newman, Jr., John Newman, William Newman, Kenneth Newman and Franklin Newman; and two sisters, Elberta Emmons, Betty J. Newman.

He is survived by two brothers, Samuel Newman (Barbara), of Kitts Hill, and Charles “Pete” (Phyllis) Newman, of Ironton, and two sisters, Daisy “Cricket” Brammer, of Rock Camp, and Doris (Sue) Taylor (special friend Theresa Brown), of Kitts Hill.

A humble alumnus of Marshall University, James’s commitment to service was further exemplified in his honorable tenure with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war.

His vocation as a supervisor at Piketon A-plant spanned over four decades, where his leadership was guided by principles of fairness and respect.

James attended and taught Sunday School at Sciotodale FWB Church and Garden City FWB Church, where his presence was a source of strength and inspiration.

As a Master Mason since 1955, he embraced the brotherhood’s values. He was a distinguished member of Lawrence Lodge 198 and 32nd Degree Mason at the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite.

A Masonic service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg.

A funeral service will be held at Harrison Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Reed officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service.

Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park with Military Rites by Post 23 American Legion.

As James Irving Newman ascends to his heavenly home, his memory shall remain a blessing and his legacy will flourish in the hearts of those he touched.

A special thanks to CNS Cares and all the nurses and aides that cared for our father for the past year.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.