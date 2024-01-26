Patty Voiers Published 2:47 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

Patty Jo (Daniel) Voiers, 79, of Ohio Furnace, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at her residence.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Haverhill Ohio Baptist Church, 3132 Haverhill Ohio Furnace Road, Ironton, with Pastor Gary Arthurs officiating. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, and Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to the American Cancer Society.