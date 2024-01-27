Fairland uses high-powered offense to top RH Published 9:14 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

PROCTORVILLE — Just one look at the boxscore and it’s obvious why the Fairland Dragons can score.

Nine different players scored with 4 in double figures as the Dragons beat the Rock Hill Redmen 74-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Chase Allen had 17 points to lead the quartet with Brody Buchanan and Noah Marcum scoria 12 each and Will Davis had 10.

Fairland is now 10-4 overall and climbed into a 4-way tie for first place with a 6-2 OVC record.

Rock Hill (5-12, 1-8) was led by Kelan Davidson with 17 points while Blake Porter had 13 points.

Buchanan hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Allen had 4 points as the Dragons took a slim 13-10 first quarter lead.

Levi Jenkins and Porter hit 3-pointers for the Redmen.

But the Dragons offense heated up in the second quarter and outscored the Redmen 24-12 to lead 37-22 at the half.

Marcum hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Davis hard 4 pints and Buchanan added a trey for the Dragons.

Davidson got a 3-pointer and scored 8 points for the Redmen.

The Dragons extended the lead to 54-36 in the third quarter as 7 different players scored that included 4 points from Keegan Smith and a 3-pointer by Marcum.

Porter and Jenkins made 3-pointers for the Redmen with Isaak Cox scoring 4 points in the quarter.

Allen scored 6 points and Elijah Kipp came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for the Dragons who added to their lead.

Davidson hit a trey and scored 5 points, Porter scored 4 points and Jenkins hit his third 3-pointer for Rock Hill.

Rock Hill 10 12 14 12 = 48

Fairland 13 24 17 20 = 74

ROCK HILL (5-12, 1-8): Dylan Griffith 1-6 0-3 0-0 2, Braxton Harper 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Levi Jenkins 0-2 3-6 0-0 9, Ethan Blagg 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Izaak Cox 3-3 0-0 0-0 6, Rylan Barker 0-0 0-2 0-0 0, Kelan Davidson 5-9 2-4 1-2 17, Aaron Workman 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Yaden Bailey 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Porter 3-8 2-8 1-2 13. Totals: 19-49 3-6 48. 3-pt goals: 7-20. Rebounds: 16 (Cox 5, Porter 5). Assists: 2 (Griffith, Jenkins). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (10-4, 6-2): Will Davis 4-8 0-1 2-3 10, Chase Allen 6-11 1-6 2-2 17, Brycen Hunt 2-4 0-0 1-2 5, Noah Marcum 3-6 2-4 0-1 12, Cliff Fransen 1-1 0-1 0-0 2, Keegan Smith 3-4 0-2 0-0 6, Maddox Gue 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Ballard 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Lennox Holbrook 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 3-6 2-3 0-0 12, Elijah Kipp 0-1 2-2 0-0 6, Peyton Jackson 2-3 0-0 0-0 4, Kiyan Page 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-59 5-8 74. 3-pt goals: 7-15. Rebounds: 38 (Davis 9, Buchanan 7, Allen 6, Hunt 5, Marcum 5). Assists: 11 (Allen 6). Steals: 7 (Allen 3, Hunt 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.