Flyers cruise past New Boston, 69-39 Published 9:15 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

NEW BOSTON — Playing at New Boston’s gym has always been tough for the St. Joseph Flyers.

But not on this night.

Playing their third game in 4 nights, the Flyers rolled past the New Boston Tigers 69-39 in a Southern Ohio Conference 1 game on Friday.

Six different Flyers scored in the first quarter including 3-pointers from Eli Whaley and Landon row as they took a 14-5 lead.

St. Joseph extended the lead to 33-18 at the half as Jake Stevens scored 7 points, Wesley Neal scored 4 points and Rowe and Whaley drilled 3-pointers again.

Levigh Cooper hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points for New Boston.

The Flyers (5-8, 3-2) came out strong in the second half as they outscored the Tigers 18-9 and built a 51-27 cushion.

Evan Balestra had a trifecta and scored 9 points while Brown had 4 more points and Rowe 3 points.

Tyreke Lewis had 5 points and Jayse Tabor 4 for the Tigers.

In the fourth quarter, Brown, Stephens and Balestra all scored 6 points with Balestra draining another 3-pointer and St. Joseph outscored New Boston 18-12.

Lewis scored 6 more points for New Boston.

Balestra led the Flyers with 17 points. Stephens had 15 points, Brown scored 14 and Rowe just missed double figures with 9.

Lewis had 14 points for New Boston (5-8, 2-3).

St. Joseph 14 19 18 18 = 69

New Boston 5 13 9 12 = 39

ST. JOSEPH (5-8, 3-2): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Whaley 0 2 0-2 6, Landon Rowe 1 2 1-2 9, Evan Balestra 4 2 3-4 17, Drew Brown 7 0 0-0 14Jake Stephens 7 0 1-2 15, Wesley Neal 1 0 2-4 4, Zane Dressel 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Johnson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5 7-12 69, Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (5-8, 2-3): Devin Allard 1 0 1-4 3, Jayse Taabor 4 0 0-0 8, Tyreke Lewis 6 0 2-3 14, Levigh Cooper 1 2 0-0 8, T.J. Curnutte 3 0 0-0 6, Chase Young 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2 3-7 39. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Curnutte.