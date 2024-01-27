Ironton uses fast start, FTs to down Hornets

Published 9:10 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Jim Walker


Ironton Fighting Tigers’ Shaun Terry (1) drives through the defense and scores in a win over the Coal Grove Hornets on Friday. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

 


Coal Grove Hornets Jacob Holmes tries to score inside as the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ Braden Schreck (22) goes for the block in Friday. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Fighting Tigers finally got what they wanted and they got a little something extra that they needed.

Ironton shook off past problems and got off to a good start and then added some strong foul shooting to down the Coal Grove Hornets 64-47 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

“We came out of the starting game with a 10-1 run and we used that cushion to avoid the multiple runs by Coal Grove,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

Besides the fast start, Ironton shot a season-best 17-of-20 from the foul line as Braden Schreck was 6-of-7, Shaun Terry 5-of-6 and Ashton Layne 4-of-5.

Schreck led Ironton (10-4, 6-2) with 19 points, Terry had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Bailey Thacker 14 points with 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Layne had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Owen Johnson had a game-high 23 points for the Hornets (3-12, 1-7).

Ironton went on an 8-0 run to start the game before a free throw by Gavin Gipson interrupted the scoring streak.A putback by Terry made it 10-1 but Johnson made 2 free throws and a 3-pointer to get Coal Grove back in the game at 10-6.

Schreck and Layne each sank 2 free throws for a 14-8 lead. Thacker’s 10-footer opened up an 18-11 lead only to have Johnson make a layup just before the buzzer and it was 18-13.

Johnson converted a 3-point play to start the second quarter and the Hornets were down just 18-16.

But Terry made 2 free throws and a. 3-pointer and Markel Cotton his baseline shot and suddenly it was 25-16 with 5:22 left in the half.

Sam Large scored for the Hornets but Schreck answered with a 3-pointer and it was 28-18 at the 4:02 mark.

Layne’s layup and Terry’s foul shot put Ironton ahead 31-20 at the half.

Gipson’s 3-pointer got the Hornets within 33-23 to start the second half, but Layne had 2 free throws, Thacker busted a 3-pointer, Layne had a putback and Schreck made a layup for a 42-25 lead.

Thacker, Terry and Schreck all made 2 free throws for a 51-30 lead. Johnson converted another 3-point play with 6 seconds left and it was 51-33 to end the quarter.

With Terry and Cotton both fouling out, Johnson made 2 free throws and it was 55-45.

But Schreck converted a 3-point play, made a layup and sank another foul shot and it was 61-45 with 1:03 left.

“Even when we got up 18 or 20 and they made a run and got within 10 or 11, we were able to stretch it back out,” said Barnes. “I love our energy. I was happy with the way we played and how we moved the ball well. But I tell you, give them credit. Coal Grove didn’t go away and Owen (Johnson) always plays hard. He’s a nice player.”

Tuesday’s OVC games have Ironton at Fairland, Portsmouth at Coal Grove, Gallipolis at Chesapeake and South Point at Rock Hill.

Coal Grove    13 7 13 14 = 47

Ironton     18 13 20 13 = 64

COAL GROVE (3-12, 1-7): Nathan Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Jacob Holmes 1 0 0-0 2, Rylan Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Braydon Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Bradley Klaiber 1 0 0-0 2, Nick Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Kody Harmon 1 1 2-2 7, Leland McKnight 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 5 1 10-12 23, Gavin Gibson 0 1 1-2 4, Sam Large 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 15-45 14-19 47. 3-pt goals: 3-13. Rebounds: O-8, D-11 = 19. Assists: 4. Steals: 4. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Bd Klaiber, Johnson.

IRONTON (10-4, 6-2): Braden Schreck 5 1 6-7 19, Bailey Thacker 3 2 2-2 14, Shaun Terry 3 1 5-6 14, Ashton Layne 3 0 4-5 10, Markel Cotton 2 0 0-0 4, Tyler Roach 0 1 0-0 3, Bryce Markins 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Brylon Sturgill 0 0 0-0 0, Judah Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Kayden Edwards 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-46 17-20 64. 3-pt goals: 5-20. Rebounds: O-11 D-16 = 27 (Layne 10, Terry 6, Thacker 4, Cotton 4). Assists: 11 (Terry 5, Layne 2). Steals: 5 (Thacker 2). Blocks: 6 (Layne 5, Thacker 1). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Cotton, Terry.

