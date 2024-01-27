Ironton uses fast start, FTs to down Hornets Published 9:10 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Email newsletter signup

The Ironton Fighting Tigers finally got what they wanted and they got a little something extra that they needed.

Ironton shook off past problems and got off to a good start and then added some strong foul shooting to down the Coal Grove Hornets 64-47 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

“We came out of the starting game with a 10-1 run and we used that cushion to avoid the multiple runs by Coal Grove,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

Besides the fast start, Ironton shot a season-best 17-of-20 from the foul line as Braden Schreck was 6-of-7, Shaun Terry 5-of-6 and Ashton Layne 4-of-5.

Schreck led Ironton (10-4, 6-2) with 19 points, Terry had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Bailey Thacker 14 points with 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Layne had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Owen Johnson had a game-high 23 points for the Hornets (3-12, 1-7).

Ironton went on an 8-0 run to start the game before a free throw by Gavin Gipson interrupted the scoring streak.A putback by Terry made it 10-1 but Johnson made 2 free throws and a 3-pointer to get Coal Grove back in the game at 10-6.

Schreck and Layne each sank 2 free throws for a 14-8 lead. Thacker’s 10-footer opened up an 18-11 lead only to have Johnson make a layup just before the buzzer and it was 18-13.

Johnson converted a 3-point play to start the second quarter and the Hornets were down just 18-16.

But Terry made 2 free throws and a. 3-pointer and Markel Cotton his baseline shot and suddenly it was 25-16 with 5:22 left in the half.

Sam Large scored for the Hornets but Schreck answered with a 3-pointer and it was 28-18 at the 4:02 mark.

Layne’s layup and Terry’s foul shot put Ironton ahead 31-20 at the half.

Gipson’s 3-pointer got the Hornets within 33-23 to start the second half, but Layne had 2 free throws, Thacker busted a 3-pointer, Layne had a putback and Schreck made a layup for a 42-25 lead.

Thacker, Terry and Schreck all made 2 free throws for a 51-30 lead. Johnson converted another 3-point play with 6 seconds left and it was 51-33 to end the quarter.

With Terry and Cotton both fouling out, Johnson made 2 free throws and it was 55-45.

But Schreck converted a 3-point play, made a layup and sank another foul shot and it was 61-45 with 1:03 left.

“Even when we got up 18 or 20 and they made a run and got within 10 or 11, we were able to stretch it back out,” said Barnes. “I love our energy. I was happy with the way we played and how we moved the ball well. But I tell you, give them credit. Coal Grove didn’t go away and Owen (Johnson) always plays hard. He’s a nice player.”

Tuesday’s OVC games have Ironton at Fairland, Portsmouth at Coal Grove, Gallipolis at Chesapeake and South Point at Rock Hill.

Coal Grove 13 7 13 14 = 47

Ironton 18 13 20 13 = 64

COAL GROVE (3-12, 1-7): Nathan Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Jacob Holmes 1 0 0-0 2, Rylan Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Braydon Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Bradley Klaiber 1 0 0-0 2, Nick Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Kody Harmon 1 1 2-2 7, Leland McKnight 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 5 1 10-12 23, Gavin Gibson 0 1 1-2 4, Sam Large 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 15-45 14-19 47. 3-pt goals: 3-13. Rebounds: O-8, D-11 = 19. Assists: 4. Steals: 4. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Bd Klaiber, Johnson.

IRONTON (10-4, 6-2): Braden Schreck 5 1 6-7 19, Bailey Thacker 3 2 2-2 14, Shaun Terry 3 1 5-6 14, Ashton Layne 3 0 4-5 10, Markel Cotton 2 0 0-0 4, Tyler Roach 0 1 0-0 3, Bryce Markins 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Brylon Sturgill 0 0 0-0 0, Judah Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Kayden Edwards 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-46 17-20 64. 3-pt goals: 5-20. Rebounds: O-11 D-16 = 27 (Layne 10, Terry 6, Thacker 4, Cotton 4). Assists: 11 (Terry 5, Layne 2). Steals: 5 (Thacker 2). Blocks: 6 (Layne 5, Thacker 1). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Cotton, Terry.