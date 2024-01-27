Lady Hornets get win over Blue Angels Published 9:17 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — This time the Coal Grove Lady Hornets didn’t lament the one that got away.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Hornets hit some clutch shots and free throws in the fourth quarter as they beat the Gallipolis Blue Angels 53-46 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“We played with poise down the stretch which is a good sign because we’ve given up leads and lost close games earlier in the season,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

Kendall Taylor was 5-of-6 at the foul line and Jenna Anson added 3 points as the teams finished the first quarter 10-all.

Ryleigh Shafer hit a 3-pointer as 4 different players scored.

The Blue Angels took a 24-22 lead at the half as Mary Howell and Shafer hit 3-pointers and different players scored.

Taylor and Kinsy Keeney scored 4 points each for the Lady Hornets.

The Lady Hornets came out strong in the third quarter and outscored the Blue Angels 15-8 to take a 37-32 as Taylor scored 6 points and Noel 4.

Emma Hammons scored 6 of Gallipolis’ points in the quarter,

The Lady Hornets connected on 8-of-13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter with Keeney scoring 6 points and Alivia Noel 4.

Noel and Isabelle Kitts each went 2-of-2 at the foul line.

Taylor scored 16 points including 10-of-13 at the foul line to lead the Lady Hornets (6-10, 5-6). Keeney and Noel had 12 each with Anson scoring 11.

“We had good scoring balance with four starters in double figures which is what you like to see,” said Miller.

Mallory Petro scored 14 points and Hammons 11 to pace Gallipolis (6-10, 3-8).

Coal Grove 10 12 15 16 = 53

Gallipolis 10 14 8 14 = 46

COAL GROVE (6-10, 5-6): Kendall Taylor 3. 0 10-13 16, Kinsy Keeney 5 0 2-5 12, Kasey Vanderhoof 0 0 0-2 0, Alivia Noel 5 0 2-2 12, Emma Lively 0 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Kitts 0 0 2-2 2, Jenna Anson 4 0 3-6 11, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 0 14-30 53. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Anson.

GALLIPOLIS (6-10, 3-8): Ryleigh Shafer 0 3 0-0 9, Mary Howell 1 1 0-0 5, Ryien Nunn 0 0 3-4 3, Emma Hammons 5 0 1-3 11, Taylor Barnes 1 0 0-0 2, Mallory Petro 4 2 0-0 14, Loulea Walker 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6 4-7 46. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Hammons.