Lady Trojans come out running in win over Lady Panthers Published 9:28 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — And they’re off and running.

Email newsletter signup

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans came out fast and built a big first quarter lead as they beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 57-29 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Portsmouth bolted to a 26-4 first quarter lead as Keke Woods scored 7 points that included a 3-pointer with Sienna Allen, Daysha Reid and Hayven Carter scoring 4 points each.

Hannah Webb was 4-of-4 at the foul line for the Lady Panthers’ total.

The lead was 36-12 at the half as Woods scored 4 more points in the second quarter.

Kate Ball hit a trifecta and Webb scored 3 more points for Chesapeake (9-7, 5-6).

Allen and Reid had 4 points each and Savannah Cantrell hit a triple as Portsmouth extended the lead to 49-22.

Ball hit another 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Brooklyn McComas had a trey and Webb 2 more free throws.

In the fourth quarter, Cantrell and Bryn Shannon nailed 3-pointers for the Lady Trojans.

Webb had 4 of the Lady Panthers’ points.

The Lady Trojans had 3 players in double figures with Woods and Cantrell getting 11 each and Reid adding 10.

Webb scored 13 points for Chesapeake (9-7, 5-6).

Chesapeake 4 8 10 7 = 29

Portsmouth 26 10 13 9 = 57

CHESAPEAKE (9-7, 5-6): Sara Dillon 1 0 0-0 2, Erin Hicks 1 0 1-2 3, Lexi Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 1 2 0-2 8, Brooklyn McComas 0 1 0-0 3, Hannah Webb 3 0 7-8 13, Abby Mitchell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3 8-12 29. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (15-2 11-0): Emily Cheatham 1 0 0-0 2, Sienna Allen 4 0 0-0 8, Daysha Reid 4 0 2-2 10, Keke Woods 4 1 0-2 11, Hayven Carter 3 0 0-1 6, Bry Shannon 0 1 0-0 3, K.K. Mays 2 0 2-2 6, Kahe Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 2 2 1-2 11. Totals: 20 4 5-9 57. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.