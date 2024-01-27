Peebles edges weary Flyers, 54-53 Published 10:51 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

PEEBLES — No rest for the weary.

The St. Joseph Flyers were playing their fourth game in five days at a tough place to play and still came within an eyelash of an upset win.

The Flyers battled tired legs as they fell 54-53 to the Peebles Indians on Saturday night.

Peebles took a 20-14 first quarter lead as Gage Grooms scored 10 points.

Balestra hit a trifecta and scored 7 points, Carter Johnson had all 4 of his points and Eli Whaley drilled a 3-pointer for the Flyers.

St. Joseph (5-9) rallied to tie the game at 28-all in the second quarter as Aiden Deborde hit a trey and scored 5 points with Balsetra and Wesley Neal getting 4 points each.

The Indians (7-8) took a 44-40 lead in the third quarter as Carson Reed scored 7 points including 3-of-3 at the foul line and Hayden Browning had 4 more points. Peebles was 6-of-6 at the foul line in the quarter.

Whaley drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Deborde got 4 points to keep the Flyers close.

St. Joseph’s comeback in the fourth quarter was fueled by Neal and Balestra who combined for all 13 points.

Peebles was able to hang on as Reed had 4 points including 2-of-2 free throws and Grooms who scored 4 points.

Balestra scored 19 points and Neal had 12 points to lead the Flyers. Deborde and Whaley scored 9 each.

Grooms had 19 points and Reed 14 to pace Peebles.

St. Joseph 14 14 12 13 = 53

Peebles 20 8 16 10 = 54

ST. JOSEPH (5-9): Aiden Deborde 2 1 2-2 9, Eli Whaley 1 2 1-2 9, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Balestra 6 1 4-4 19, Drew Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Neal 5 0 2-4 12, Carter Johnson 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 16 4 9-12 53. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

PEEBLES (7-8): Garrett Shiveley 0 3 0-0 9, Colyn Sims 0 0 2-2 2, Grant Knechtly 1 0 0-0 2, Carson Reed 4 0 6-9 14, Gage Grooms 9 0 1-3 19, Payton Johnston 1 0 0-0 2, Hayden Browning 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 18 3 9-12.