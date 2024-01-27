Telling stories, spinning yarns Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Adam Booth, nationally recognized Appalachian storyteller, to perform Sunday in Ironton

Adam Booth, a nationally-recognized Appalachian storyteller, musician and winner of multiple Parents’ Choice awards and a native of Wayne County, West Virginia, will open up the 2024 portion of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2023-24 subscription concert series.

Booth will be performing at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Ohio University Southern Bowman Auditorium.

Admission is $15, no tickets are required, and patrons pay at the door. The performance is free for students of all ages and children, and Ohio University Southern is handicap accessible.

He is most at home sharing stories and music with the next generation of listeners and tellers.

His storytelling blends traditional folklore, music and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia.

Booth’s original cinematic style, both humorous and touching, is influenced by generations of diverse storytellers from West Virginia. He has appeared at premiere storytelling events across the United States, including the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, the National Storytelling Festival and three times at the Teller-In-Residence at the International Storytelling Center.

Booth won the 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year, awarded at the Governor’s Arts Awards.

Booth has also served as resident at the Banff Spoken Word program in Alberta, Canada, has participated in multiple storytelling and music events in twenty-six states and has collaborated with the West Virginia Dance Company, Goose Route Dance Company, Frederick Chorale and Hagerstown Choral Arts Society.

Equally at home as a teller and educator, Booth’s research fellowships and presentations have included the Berea Appalachian Sound Archives Fellowship, Ghost Ranch, the National Storytelling Conference, the Appalachian Studies Association Conference, the National Endowment for the Humanities Voices from the Misty Mountains summer seminars and institute, and a commission from the National Academy of Medicine.

He is a member of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs) and his stories and recordings have been honored with many national awards, including a Parents’ Choice Gold Award, two Parents’ Choice Silver Honors, five Storytelling World Awards and Honors, the National Storytelling Network’s J.J. Reneaux Mentorship Grant, and four West Virginia Liars’ Contest wins.

He serves as the inaugural Storyteller-In-Residence at Shepherd University and is the founding artistic director of the Speak Story Series, now in its ninth season. Visit Adam Booth’s web site at adam-booth.com to learn more about Adam, his stories, and to watch clips of his storytelling.

The Ironton Council for the Arts received ArtSTART and Ohio Artists on Tour grants from the Ohio Arts Council for the 2023-24 subscription concert season which will help defray performance costs and would like to thank the Ohio Arts Council for these awards.