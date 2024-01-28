Dog tag sale extended until Feb. 16 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

The Lawrence County Commission voted at this week’s meeting to extend the sale of dog tags in the county until Feb. 16

The commission voted unanimously for the measure.

“ I think it’s a great idea, by the way,” Commissioner Mike Finley said of the move.

Email newsletter signup

The extension moved the sale from its originally-scheduled end of Jan. 31.

Standard tags, require by law, are $16 and can be purchased at the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, the Lawrence County Auditor’s Office, Dickess Market in Kitts Hill or South Point Storage.

If a person brings in documentation that their pet is spayed or neutered, then the price is $12.

If the pet is a hunting dog and the owner brings in a hunting license, the cost is $12,

The rest of the short meeting was standard business and the commission:

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held on Jan. 16, as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District:

New: None

-Renewal:

– 2024-714 Riley Development Company, Inc.-Filling & grading and materials storage projects located SW of 142 County Road 403

– 2024-715 Riley Development Company, Inc.-Materials storage project located North of 142 County Road 403

• Approved the appropriations and transfers dated Jan. 23, under $50,000, submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting county administrator.

• Reduced the appropriation for account number K06-12A-006-034 for $107,500, requested by Parker Rowe, auditor’s director of finance.

• Receive and filed the Certificate of county auditor that the total appropriations from each fund do not exceed the official estimate of resources.

• Received and filed the Report of Operations from Lawrence County Municipal Court from Jan. 1, 2023, – Dec. 31, 2023.

• Approved the reappointment of Gary Riley to the Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission term to begin Feb. 1, 2024 — Jan. 31, 2027, requested by Kim Carrico, Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District.

• Paid $64.40 to Ironton city water for the Lawrence County Board of Elections building.

• Met in an executive session with Bentley and Ralph Kline regarding legal contracts.