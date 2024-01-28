Smith leads Vikings past Bobcats, 44-34 Published 9:17 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By JIM WALKER

FRANKLIN FURNACE — For Ethan Smith, half was a whole lot better than anyone else.

Smith scored half of Symmes Valley’s points and he led the Vikings to a 44-34 win over the Green Bobcats on Saturday.

The Vikings took a 13-9 first quarter lead as Smith hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points and Will Jones added 4 points.

Jon Knapp scored all 4 of his points and Landon Kimbler hit a 3-pointer for Green.

The Vikings went up 26-21 at the half as Smith scored 8 more points and Gradee Holland nailed a trifecta.

Kimbler hit another 3-pointer and scored 5 points for Green with Nate Brannigan getting 4 points.

Symmes Valley (10-5) stretched the lead to 35-27 in the third quarter as Smith scored 6 points.

Uriah Satterfield scored 4 points for the Bobcats.

The second half slowdown continued as the Vikings outscored the Bobcats just 9-7 in the fourth quarter.

Tanner Corn took over for the Vikings with all 7 of his points that included a 3-pointer. Aydan Taylor added a pair of free throws.

Brennan Renison hit a 3-pointer, Kimbler had a basket and Satterfield sank 2 free throws for Green’s total.

Kimbler scored 11 points to lead Green (4-11).

Green 9 12 6 7 = 34

Sym. Valley 13 13 9 9 = 44

GREEN (4-11): Jon Knapp 2 0 0-0 4, Brody Stapleton 0 0 1-2 1, Brett Chaney 0 0 0-0 0, Brennan Renison 0 1 0-0 3, Blake Smith 2 0 0-0 4, Nate Brannigan 1 0 1-4 4, Landon Kimbler 2 2 1-4 11, Uriah Satterfield 2 0 4-6 8, Derek Salyers 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3 7-16 34. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (10-5, 4-1): Ethan Pinkerman 0 0 1-2 1, Jacob Case 1 0 1-2 3, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 9 1 1-2 22, Tanner Corn 2 1 0-1 7, Grandee Holland 0 1 0-0 3, Will Jones 2 0 2-4 6, Aydan Taylor 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17-58 7-13 44. 3-pt goals: 3-16. Rebounds: O-9 D-17 = 26 (Jones 7, Cade 5, Simpkins 4, Taylor 4). Assists: 6 (Simpkins 2, Smith 2, Taylor 2). Steals: 7 (Smith 3). Blocks: 8 (Cade 3, Jones 3). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Cade.