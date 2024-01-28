Smith leads Vikings past Bobcats, 44-34

Published 9:17 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Jim Walker


Green Bobcats’ Nate Brannigan (20) goes up for the layup while Symmes Valley Vikings’ Will Jones goes for the block during Saturday’s game. The Vikings won 44-34. (Josh Wilson Photography/Facebook)

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — For Ethan Smith, half was a whole lot better than anyone else.

Smith scored half of Symmes Valley’s points and he led the Vikings to a 44-34 win over the Green Bobcats on Saturday.

The Vikings took a 13-9 first quarter lead as Smith hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points and Will Jones added 4 points.

Jon Knapp scored all 4 of his points and Landon Kimbler hit a 3-pointer for Green.

The Vikings went up 26-21 at the half as Smith scored 8 more points and Gradee Holland nailed a trifecta.

Kimbler hit another 3-pointer and scored 5 points for Green with Nate Brannigan getting 4 points.

Symmes Valley (10-5) stretched the lead to 35-27 in the third quarter as Smith scored 6 points.

Uriah Satterfield scored 4 points for the Bobcats.

The second half slowdown continued as the Vikings outscored the Bobcats just 9-7 in the fourth quarter.

Tanner Corn took over for the Vikings with all 7 of his points that included a 3-pointer. Aydan Taylor added a pair of free throws.

Brennan Renison hit a 3-pointer, Kimbler had a basket and Satterfield sank 2 free throws for Green’s total.

Kimbler scored 11 points to lead Green (4-11).

Green       9 12 6 7 = 34

Sym. Valley 13 13 9 9 = 44

GREEN (4-11): Jon Knapp 2 0 0-0 4, Brody Stapleton 0 0 1-2 1, Brett Chaney 0 0 0-0 0, Brennan Renison 0 1 0-0 3, Blake Smith 2 0 0-0 4, Nate Brannigan 1 0 1-4 4, Landon Kimbler 2 2 1-4 11, Uriah Satterfield 2 0 4-6 8, Derek Salyers 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3 7-16 34. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (10-5, 4-1): Ethan Pinkerman 0 0 1-2 1, Jacob Case 1 0 1-2 3, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 9 1 1-2 22, Tanner Corn 2 1 0-1 7, Grandee Holland 0 1 0-0 3, Will Jones 2 0 2-4 6, Aydan Taylor 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17-58 7-13 44. 3-pt goals: 3-16. Rebounds: O-9 D-17 = 26 (Jones 7, Cade 5, Simpkins 4, Taylor 4). Assists: 6 (Simpkins 2, Smith 2, Taylor 2). Steals: 7 (Smith 3). Blocks: 8 (Cade 3, Jones 3). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Cade.

