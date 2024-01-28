Vikings win rivalry with Rebels, 60-58 Published 9:02 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

By JIM WALKER

WILLOW WOOD — When the Southern Ohio Conference went to 3 divisions, Symmes Valley and South Gallia only accepted the proposal if they could remain in the same division.

Due to their close proximity and rivalry, the 2 schools got their wish and that rivalry was evident on Friday as the Vikings held on for a 60-58 win over South Gallia.

Tanner Booth scored 8 points and Brycen Stanley hit a 3-pointer as the Rebels took an 18-13 first quarter lead.

Will Jones had 6 points and Ethan Pinkerman hit a 3-pointer for the Vikings (9-5, 3-1).

Ethan Smith scored 6 points and Levi Owens made a trey as the Vikings cut a slice into the deficit and trailed 31-27 at the half.

Stanley hit another 3-pointer and 3 foul shots while Tanner Sanders also had a trey as the Rebels (7-7, 1-3) stayed in front.

The tide turned in the third quarter as the defense held South Gallia to 7 points and the Vikings took a 45-38 lead.

Six different Vikings scored in the quarter as Smith scored 4 points and Jacob Cade, Tanner Corn and Gradee Holland all sank 3-pointers.

Tanner Booth scored 8 points for South Galia.

In the fourth quarter, Logan Simpkins scored all 6 of his points and Cade hit a 3-pointer while going 4-of-4 at the foul line.

Stanley hit his third 3-pointer and scored 12 of the Rebels 20 points in a comeback attempt. Gabe Frazer added 6 points including a pair of free throws.

Smith had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks to lead the Vikings. Cade had 12 points and 2 blocks and Jones scored 13 points.

Stanley had a game-high 21 points for the Rebels. Booth scored 17 and Frazer 10.

South Gallia 18 13 7 20 = 58

Sym. Valley 13 14 18 15 = 60

SOUTH GALLIA (7-7, 1-3): Gabe Frazee 4 0 2-2 10, Hunter Wright 1 0 0-0 2, Brycen Stanley 3 3 6-8 21, Jahvin Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Smith 0 0 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Booth 5 1 4-4 17, Tanner Sanders 1 1 1-2 6, Trey Waugh 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4 13-16 58. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (9-5, 3-1): Ethan Pinkerman 0 1 2-2 5,Jacob Cade 0 2 6-8 12, Logan Simpkins 3 0 0-1 6, Ethan Smith 5 0 0-0 10, Tanner Corn 0 1 0-0 3, Gradee Holland 0 1 0-0 3, Will Jones 4 0 5-7 13, Aydan Taylor 1 1 1-2 6, Levi Owens 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20-50 14-20 61. 3-pt goals: 6-18. Rebounds: O-4 D-19 = 23 (Smith 10). Assists: 7 (Smith 4). Steals: 9 (Smith 3, Siimpkins 2). Blocks: 7 (Smith 3, Cade 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.