Aulene Parnell, 85, of Chesapeake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4–5 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m.

Burial will take place Monday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

