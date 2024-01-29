Big weekend ahead of basketball for Marshall at Cam Henderson Center Published 8:22 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Associate Athletic Director of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Basketball has a huge week coming up with four total games – two women’s and two men’s – set for Cam Henderson Center, highlighted by Saturday’s doubleheader with both teams competing in Sun Belt play.

For Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cam Henderson Center will NOT be cleared between games. Here is the ticketing plan for that doubleheader, which sees Marshall’s women’s team take on James Madison at 1 p.m., followed by Marshall’s men’s team hosting Coastal Carolina at approximately 4 p.m.

For those who have purchased a men’s basketball ticket, that ticket will grant you entry into the women’s basketball game as well.

Those who have previously purchased a women’s basketball ticket for Saturday but do not have a men’s basketball ticket will be contacted by E-mail by the Marshall Ticket Office on Tuesday (Jan. 30) to claim a men’s basketball ticket.

Please note that any women’s basketball ticket purchased for Saturday’s game from now until game-time will not have the option to receive a men’s game ticket.

“I can’t thank our fans enough for their support of Marshall Basketball this year,” said Ryan Crisp, Marshall’s Associate Athletics Director for Annual Giving, Ticket Sales and Fan Engagement. “This week is a huge week for our teams and I know our fans will show up to support them. This week serves as a great opportunity for fans to see two of the best programs in the Sun Belt continue their success on the court.”

Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader, each team plays a home game during the week as well.

Marshall’s Women’s Basketball team, currently No. 1 in the Sun Belt, puts its undefeated league record on the line at 6 p.m. on Wednesday when the team hosts App State.

Marshall Men’s Basketball, currently in a four-way tie for third in the SBC, hosts Old Dominion at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

As a reminder, all women’s basketball games are general admission seating (other than courtside seats) while all men’s basketball games are reserved seating.

For questions or more information on ticketing for Marshall Basketball, please reach out to Ryan Crisp at crisp16@marshall.edu.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

6 p.m. – Marshall WBB vs. App State

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Greek Night – Large student turnout expected (Get there early)

Halftime show from the world famous ZOOperstars!

Thursday, Feb. 1

7 p.m. – Marshall MBB vs. Old Dominion

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Halftime show from the Barboursville Jump Rope Team

Saturday, Feb. 3

1 p.m. – Marshall WBB vs. James Madison

Gates open at Noon

Kids Club Day

Student Giveaway – Fanny Packs

Marshall Student-Athlete Honor Roll Presentation At Halftime

4 p.m. (approx.) – Marshall MBB vs. Coastal Carolina