Kelly Jenkins Published 4:33 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Kelly Jenkins

Kelly Michelle Jenkins, 32, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Christian Faith Outreach, 2700 Herman Ave., Ashland, Kentucky

Email newsletter signup

To offer condolences to the Jenkins family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.