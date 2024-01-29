Settlement reached in Coal Grove recovery home dispute Published 12:00 am Monday, January 29, 2024

COAL GROVE — A meeting of the planning board in the village of Coal Grove ended on Thursday with the village and a recovery group reaching a settlement in a dispute over a facility.

The village had passed a moratorium in June on new recovery centers operating within the village.

At issue was a facility operated by Lawrence County Recovery, which owners said opened before the moratorium, but the village disputed.

The meeting was an appeal by the recovery center regarding zoning violations, proposed building code fees, a code enforcement officer report, a zoning officer report and a building officer report.

Mayor Andy Holmes said, following the hearing, that Lawrence County Recovery agreed to limit residents at the facility to five and not pursue any further expansion of the facility.

Holmes said the village passed the moratorium following concerns from residents.

“We owe it to our constituents” he said, stating that the growth of recovery centers in the village had the potential to “change the demographics of the community.”

Lawrence County Recovery referred questions to their attorney, who did not return calls before press time.