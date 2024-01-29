Settlement reached in Coal Grove recovery home dispute

Published 12:00 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Heath Harrison

COAL GROVE — A meeting of the planning board in the village of Coal Grove ended on Thursday with the village and a recovery group reaching a settlement in a dispute over a facility.

The village had passed a moratorium in June on new recovery centers operating within the village.

At issue was a facility operated by Lawrence County Recovery, which owners said opened before the moratorium, but the village disputed.

Email newsletter signup

The meeting was an appeal by the recovery center regarding zoning violations, proposed building code fees, a code enforcement officer report, a zoning officer report and a building officer report.

Mayor Andy Holmes said, following the hearing, that Lawrence County Recovery agreed to limit residents at the facility to five and not pursue any further expansion of the facility.

Holmes said the village passed the moratorium following concerns from residents.

“We owe it to our constituents” he said, stating that the growth of recovery centers in the village had the potential to “change the demographics of the community.”

Lawrence County Recovery referred questions to their attorney, who did not return calls before press time.

More Business

Going full circle

Peddler’s closes after three decades

‘It grew into a monster!’

Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who do you support in the 2024 U.S. presidential race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections