ARC co-chair Gayle Manchin hurt in driving accident

Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Staff Reports

Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, speaks with heavy equipment students at Collins Career Technical Center after trying out an excavator simulator on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Staff report

 

Appalachian Regional Commission Federal co-chair Gayle Manchin was hurt in a driving accident on Monday afternoon and is in stable condition.

According to a release from the Appalachian Regional Commission, Manchin and Guy Land, ARC congressional liaison, had traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to attend an ARC grant workshop.

While they were driving from the airport to their hotel, another vehicle struck their car.

Manchin and Land were transported to a nearby University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) medical facility to be assessed for injuries.

The press release said that Manchin and Land are receiving excellent medical care and remain at a UAB facility as they recover.

Her husband, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-West Virginia) released a statement saying Gayle Manchin “remains in stable condition but will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures. We want to thank the first responders who answered the call and were first on-site to provide assistance and support.”

Further details are not available at this time.

