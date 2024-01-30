Donors sought as blood supply levels hit ‘dangerously low levels’ Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

COLUMBUS — The State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services joins the American Red Cross to alert Ohioans about a critical need for blood donations.

According to the Red Cross, the blood supply has fallen to dangerously low levels across the country, and the nation is seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

“I encourage those who can give blood to answer this call,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Those who donate will make an immediate impact on those who are in urgent need of blood.”

Upcoming blood drives in Lawrence County include:

• Wednesday, Rock Hill High School, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Ohio University Southern Riffe Center, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Feb. 17, Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Rd., South Point, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

• Feb. 28, Ironton High School, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and platelet donors, are urgently needed now to ensure patients at hospitals across the country continue to receive critical medical care. Type O negative red cells can be given to any patient of any blood type, but only 7 percent of Americans are type O negative, it is often in great demand and in short supply.

“With this significant shortage, the great concern is that some patients may not be able to receive life-saving infusions of blood and blood products,” said Ohio Division of EMS Executive Director Rob Wagoner. “This affects not only emergency medical situations, but can also put other necessary medical procedures on hold.”

The Red Cross says that so far this month, winter weather has forced the cancellation of more than 370 blood drives nationwide.

“Don’t wait,” said Cory Paul, Executive Director of the Greater Columbus Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Every day, blood donors help accident victims, surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer and there is no greater feeling knowing your donation can help save lives.”

You can make an appointment to donate blood by going to www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800 REDCROSS.