Ex-LEDC, Chamber head Clonch dies at 90 Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA — Patricia Clonch, a former director for the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and director for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, died Jan. 23 at age 90.

Clonch, who lived in Florida and was a former resident of the county was the founder of Grant Realty and was known as a business leader in the region, with her achievements leading to her induction in the Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame.

Clonch retired as LEDC head in 2003 and was succeeded by Bill Dingus..

Family and friends are invited to attend a service honoring Pat’s life on Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, located at 313 Big Branch Rd in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed immediately by the service at 1 p.m.

— Read the full obituary here.