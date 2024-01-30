Lady Hornets strong effort turns back Rock Hill Published 4:08 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By JIM WALKER

PEDRO — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets had it going.

The Lady Hornets had the offense and defense clicking in a 46-29 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Rock Hill Redwomen on Monday.

“We played great defense and offensively we scored in double digits each quarter,” said Hornets’ coach Nick Miller. “This was a great team win.”

Kinsy Keeney scored a career-high 15 points and Jenna Anson was right behind with 13 points to pace Coal Grove (7-10, 6-6).

Hope Easterling scored 13 points for Rock Hill (6-13, 2-10).

“They were on fire and we couldn’t match them. They were just better than. No excuses. Give them all the credit,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

Keeney and Alivia Noel each scored 4 points including 3-pointers as they took a 10-4 lead.

Hope Easterling and J’lynn Risner had Rock Hill’s baskets.

Keeney drilled another 3-pointer and had 5 points as 5 different players scored in the second quarter and it was 22-10 at the half.

Emma Scott, Abby Schug and Risner all scored for Rock Hill.

Anson had 4 points as 4 different players scored as Coal Grove extended it lead to 32-16 in the third quarter. Easterling got 4 points for the Redwomen.

Anson had 6 points and Keeney was 4-of-5 at the foul line in the fourth quarter

Easterling was 4-of-6 at the line and Scott had 4 points including 2-of-2 at the line.

Coal Grove 10 12 10 14 = 46

Rock Hill 4 6 6 13 = 29

COAL GROVE (7-10, 6-6): Kendall Taylor 3 0 0-0 6, Kinsy Kenney 2 2 5-7 15, Kasey Vanderhoof 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 2 1 1-2 8, Isabelle Kitts 2 0 0-0 4, Jenna Anson 6 0 1-2 13, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3 7-11 46. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (6-13, 2-10): Kassidy Lyons 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Scott 2 0 2-2 6, Samantha Bamer 0 0 0-0 0, Blayr Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 2 1 6-8 13, Abby Schug 1 0 0-0 2, J’lynn Risner 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 9 1 8-10 29. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

Coal Grove Lady Hornets Kinsy Keeney (4) takes a shot from the corner as Rock Hill Redwomen’s Abby Schug defends. The Hornets won 46-29. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)