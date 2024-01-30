Lawrence Countians to bring their best moves to Dancing with our Stars fundraiser Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

ASHLAND, Ky. — Several Lawrence County natives will be putting on their best routine for the annual Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s Dancing with our Stars fundraiser on Feb. 3.

The dancers include:

• David Markins is the owner of The Body Affair Salon in Coal Grove, coaches the majorettes and flag squad at Ironton High School and has won the DWOS Mirrorball trophy two times, once in 2020 and again in 2022. He grew up in Ironton and graduated from Ironton High School and then headed to Ohio University for his undergraduate degree before going to Marshall University to be a majorette before getting his cosmetology degree from Bellefonte Academy.

His dance partner this year is Brooke Yanik, the fitness and wellness coordinator at the Ashland Area YMCA.

• Michelle Allen-McFann, a nurse and referral consultant at Abbott Home Care, is a native of Ironton. She attended Ashland Community and Technical College and University of Rio Grande. She is the mother of Maveric, Tank and Mayler and enjoys traveling, reading, runs to Target and Starbucks, spending time outdoors and making memories with her children.

Her dance partner is Tim Huff is a Licensed Nursing Home administrator and Executive Director for Quorum Healthcare.

• Husband and wife team, Titus and Ashley Franz, are from South Point.

She is the owner and operator of AF Photography, and was born and raised in South Point.

He is the account executive for St. Mary’s Home Health serving the elderly communities and those needing home health.

They have four children, a boy, a girl, and fraternal boy and girl twins.

The fundraiser for the Highland Museum and Discovery Center is based on the popular television show “Dancing with the Stars.” Local celebrities and their choreographers will compete for $1 votes to win Mirrorball Trophy.

The event will be held at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Tickets are sold out, but there will be a watch party at The Mill in downtown Ashland, Kentucky, starting at 7 p.m. The restaurant is at 1537 Winchester Ave.

For more information, go to highlandsmuseum.com/dwos/.