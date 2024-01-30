Patricia Clonch Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Patricia Clonch

Patricia L. Clonch, 90, of Lake Mary, Florida, formerly of Lawrence County passed away on Jan. 23, 2024.

Patricia was a remarkable woman who made significant contributions to her community and beyond.

She founded Grant Realty in 1966 and quickly became a leader in the economic development of the Tri-State area.

Her dedication and vision for growth were evident during her tenure as the executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Director of the Economic Development Corporation.

Patricia’s unwavering commitment to local education and healthcare was demonstrated through her service on various boards.

In 1988, Patricia’s outstanding achievements were recognized as she was inducted into the Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame.

Her extraordinary accomplishments garnered praise and accolades from esteemed individuals including Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush as well as Ohio Governors Celeste, Strickland and Voinovich.

Patricia will be deeply missed by her loving children, Teresa (Clark) Ramsey, Lynda (John) Snell and Rod (Kim) Grant; grandchildren, Evan (Anne) Ramsey, Christian (Annie) Ramsey, Jay Snell, Justin Snell, Kyle Grant, Kacie Grant and Kayla Grant. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Guthrie “Chris” Clonch, and her partner of many years, Lawrence “Larry” King.

Patricia’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Her remarkable contributions to her community and her unwavering dedication to making a difference will continue to inspire generations to come.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat’s memory will be used to support Project First Impression, the initiative providing beautification activities for Lawrence County.

Memorial donations may be made online at http://tinyurl.com/2zf63wkv or by mail: Lawrence County Community Foundation, Project First Impression, in memory of Patricia Clonch, 216 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio 45680

Family and friends are invited to attend a service honoring Pat’s life on Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, 313 Big Branch Road, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. followed immediately by the service at 1 p.m.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is honored to serve the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.