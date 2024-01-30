Stella Robinson Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Stella Runyon Robinson, 77, of South Point, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Jesus Church, 9136 Private Drive 10, County Road 1, South Point, 45680.

Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in South Point.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Jesus Church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.