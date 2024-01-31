EDITORIAL: From outrage to change Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Two weeks, Coal Grove police were called to a home, where they were told four puppies had been abandoned along the road in freezing cold temperatures.

However, after receiving anonymous tips, police were able to determine that the caller and his wife were the ones who allegedly put the puppies out in the cold and charged them with cruelty to animals.

What is astonishing is that the residence where this incident occurred is only minutes from the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, where the couple could have taken the dogs and avoided all of this.

We would like to remind readers that the county resources available to help – not only does the shelter take dogs and cats, but the Lawrence County Humane Society also exists to aid in such situations.

Before abandoning an animal in need, please contact those whose job is to assist.

And for readers who were outraged over the situation, we would encourage them to support and consider joining the county’s Humane Society. It is a great way to make a difference on the issue and to curb neglect of animals.

Situations like what took place in Coal Grove rightfully anger the public and the best thing that can come out of this is to channel those emotions into making a positive change.