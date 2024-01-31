Knapp, Lady Bobcats rout New Boston Published 10:38 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — It was Knapp time again for the Green Lady Bobcats.

Abbie Knapp had a double-double as she scored 28 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Green Lady Bobcats rolled past the New Boston Lady Tigers 61-29 in a Southern Ohio Conference 1 game on Monday.

Knapp hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws as she scored 9 points with Mylee Hunt scoring all 4 of her points and Green took a 17-6 lead.

Knapp hit another 3-pointer and went 4-of-4 at the line as she scored 11 points and Izzy Conley drilled a 3-pointer as the Lady Bobcats lead was 34-8 at the half.

Matti Hayslip drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Addison Blizzard hit a trifecta and Knapp had 7 points including a 3-pointer and it was 52-18 lead.

Arenda Gosselin and Brooklynn Boyer scored 4 points each for New Boston.

Gosselin scored 7 points and Cassie Williams had 4 points as the Tigers outscored Green 11-9.

Hayslip had 5 points including a 3-pointer and Olivia Blevins and Knapp each added baskets.

Hayslip finished the game with 17 points including three 3-pointers.

Gosselin had 13 points and Williams 10 for New Boston (6-11, 2-4).

Green 17 17 18 9 = 61

New Boston 6 2 10 11 = 29

GREEN (10-7, 5-1): Abbie Knapp 7 2 8-8 28, Matti Hayslip 4 3 0-0 17, Mylee Hunt 2 0 0-0 4, Mylee Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Blizzard 0 1 0-0 3, Sydney Bainer 1 0 0-0 2, Izzy Conley 0 1 0-0 3, Olivia Blevins 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 16 7 8-8 61. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (6-11. 2-4): Julie Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Arenda Gosselin 4 0 5-6 13, Kaelyn Tabor 0 0 0-0 0, Myah Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Curnette 1 0 0-0 2, Brooklynn Boyer 2 0 0-2 4, Cassie Williams 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 12 0 5-8 29. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.