MU School of Art and Design presents annual juried exhibition Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Exhibition runs until Feb. 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s School of Art & Design is presenting its 13th Annual National Juried Exhibition, featuring works from 16 states, as well as regional works created by Marshall students and alumni.

The exhibition was juried by multidisciplinary designer, artist and educator, Taekyeom Lee. Currently an assistant professor of graphic design at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Lee’s research explores unconventional materials in creating tangible graphic design, typography and other designed objects.

Email newsletter signup

“This exhibition is especially exciting because there is an unprecedented amount of student artists and regional artists included,” said Courtney Chapman, gallery director and facilities coordinator with the School of Art & Design.

An unprecedented total of 200 artworks were entered to be juried by Lee. Of those, 31 pieces were selected, which included four students: Kaylee Esteves, Alexander Vance, Lauren Willis and Amy Pabst. Pabst also won the Juror’s Choice Award, which is the top prize.

The following awards were presented at a reception on Thursday, Jan. 11:

· Juror’s Choice: Amy Pabst (student), The Best Medicine, Quilt

· First Place: June Huang, Digital Dysphoria, Video

· Second Place: Shalya Marsh, From the Penumbra Series (113), Hand built and 3D printed porcelain

· Third Place: Huey Lee, Figurative Painting: Teapot, Stoneware

“There is a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Chapman. “This exhibition is exciting because, while there is a heavy emphasis on graphic design and typographic elements, all media is represented, including: painting, photography, ceramics, printmaking, collage and fibers.”

The exhibition is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Mondays – Fridays and is free and open to the public. Marshall’s Visual Arts Center is located at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington. Media are invited and encouraged to attend. The exhibition runs until Feb. 2.