James E. Wood, 73, of Pedro, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Community Hospice House in Ashland, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Currently services are pending, for a full list of arrangements visit www.ehallfuneralhome.com.