Lady Trojans beat SP to clinch share of OVC title Published 6:52 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans did something on Thursday that the program hasn’t done in 40 years.

Win a conference championship.

The Lady Trojans beat the South Point Pointers 61-25 to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title. Portsmouth hasn’t won a league title since winning the now defunct Ohio-Kentucky Athletic Conference in 1984.

Portsmouth (17-2, 13-0) has a league-ending showdown at Fairland on Monday. The Lady Trojans can claim the league outright with a win but will share it with Fairland if they lose.

Portsmouth settled the outcome in the first quarter by taking a 28-4 lead.

Sienna Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points, Daysha Reid scored 7 points, Hayven Carter had 6 points and Keke Woods was 5-of-6 from the foul line.

The lead went to 43-11 at the half as 5 different players scored, led by Allen with 5 and Woods with 4.

Saratina Jackson had 7 points including a 3-pointer to account for all of South Point’s total in the quarter.

Portsmouth outscored South Point 12-9 in the third quarter as Woods, Carter, Bry Shannon and Savannah Cantrell all hit 3-pointers.

Allen had 16 points to lead 4 players in double figures. Reid and Woods scored 12 each and Carter had 11.

Jackson had 12 points for South Point (10-8, 7-6)

Portsmouth 28 15 12 6 = 61

South Point 4 7 9 5 = 25

PORTSMOUTH (17-2, 13-0): Emily Cheatham 0 0 0-0 0, Sienna Allen 4 2 2-4 16, Daysha Reid 4 1 1-2 12, Keke Woods 2 1 5-6 12, Hayven Carter 4 1 0-1 11, Bry Shannon 0 1 0-0 3, K.K. Mays 2 0 0-0 4, Katie Ankron 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 0 1 -2 3. Totals: 16 7 8-15 61. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (10-8, 7-6): Saratina Jackson 2 2 2-5 12, Molly Adams 2 0 0-0 4, Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 1 0 0-0 2, Peyton Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Samiya Bradburn 1 0 0-0 2, Jasmyn Jones 1 0 1-2 3, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Leila Hall 0 0 0-0 0, Adyson Copley 0 0 0-0 0, Jocely Skeens 0 0 0-0 0, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2 3-7 25. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.