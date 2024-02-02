Pointers return to first place with win over Dragons Published 11:59 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — That didn’t take long.

A week after losing to Chesapeake last week and falling out of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, the South Point Pointers are back in first place after a 69-56 win over the Fairland Dragons on Friday.

South Point is now 11-5 overall and 8-2 in the league. Fairland is also 11 -5 and slips to 7-3 in the conference.

Carter Smith scored 17 points, Xathan Haney had 16 points, Elijah Wilburn scored 11 and Brayden Hanshaw 10 points.

Fairland was paced by Will Davis with 14 points and Chase Allen and Brody Buchanan had 13 points each.

The Pointers led 17-12 after the first quarter as Haney hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points.

Buchanan scored 4 points with Noah Marcum and Keagan Smith hitting 3-pointers.

The second quarter proved to be the pivotal factor in the game as the Pointers outscored the Dragons 18-6 addled 35-18 at the half.

Smith got hot with a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Haney added 6 points.

The Pointers were 15-of-24 from the field in the first half.

Fairland climbed back into the game in the third quarter by getting within 44-35.

The Dragons had 6 different players score with Buchanan and Davis scoring 4 each.

Smith hit a 3-pointer and South Point was 6-of-6 from the foul line in the quarter.

Fairland got within 6 points but the Pointers pulled away. The Pointers were 14-of-24 from the foul line for the game and converted 7-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Allen had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Buchanan hit a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points.

Fairland 12 6 17 21 = 56

South Point 17 18 9 25 = 69

FAIRLAND (11-5, 7-3): Will Davis 7-10 0-2 0-1 14, Chase Allen 1-5 2-6 5-6 13, Brycen Hunt 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, Trevor Lochow 1-1 0-2 0-0 2, Noah Marcum 2-5 1-3 0-0 7, Keegan Smith 1-2 1-4 0-0 5, Brody Buchanan 4-6 1-2 2-2 13, Peyton Jackson 0-0 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-53 7-9 56. 3-pt goals: 5-20. Rebounds: 25 (Davis 7, Marcum 5, Buchanan 5). Assists: 8 (Buchanan 3, Hunt 2, Davis 2). Steals: 7 (Davis 3, Allen 2). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Davis, Smith.

SOUTH POINT (11-5, 8-2): Caleb Lovely 3-6 0-1 0-0 6, Carter Smith4-6 3-4 0-2 17, Elijah Wilburn 3-4 0-0 5-6 11, Davon Lewis 0-2 0-0 2-2 2, Xathan Haney 4-8 2-2 2-2 16, Josh Childers 2-2 0-0 3-5 7, Ethan Vance 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Hanshaw 4-8 0-0 2-3 10. Totals: 25-43 14-20 69. 3-pt goals: 5-7. Rebounds: 22 (Haney 8, Smith 4). Assists: 8 Lovely 2, Wilburn 2, Haney 2). Steals: 2 (Haney, Childers). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None,