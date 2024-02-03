EDITORIAL: Keeping a dream going Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

On today’s front page we take a look at the life of Pat Clonch, the former director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation.

Clonch, formerly of Ironton died last week at age 90.

As those who knew her told us, Clonch was dedicated to Lawrence County and the Tri-State and devoted her career to increasing economic opportunities for those who live here.

Her passion extended to numerous community group, on which she served or she advocated for.

In her obituary, her family asked that in, lieu of flowers, donation be made to Project First Impression.

The initiative, which came from County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday’s first run for office, promotes beautification efforts throughout the county, often in partnership with local groups such as Hometown Love Chesapeake, or through projects spearheaded by individuals or organizations such as the Scouts.

Holliday said she is deeply appreciative of Clonch’s family for encouraging generosity toward these efforts.

Clonch has a long legacy of giving to the county and working for its betterment. Through these donations, that legacy can live and her inspiring life can motivate future generations.