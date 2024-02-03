Flyers fall at Waterford to end busy 12 days

Published 9:52 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

By Jim Walker

WATERFORD — Whew! The St. Joseph Flyers are glad that’s over.

St. Joseph was playing its third game in as many nights, their fourth in five nights and seventh in a 12-day span. They ended the killer schedule with a long road trip to play traditional power the Waterford Wildcats.

The young Flyers struggled in the third quarter but played well most of the game in a 54-44 loss to Waterford.

Jarrett Armstrong hit a pair of 3-pointers and Cole Sparling had a trey as Waterford took an 11-6 first quarter lead.

Aiden Deborde, Drew Brown and Carter Johnson scored for the Flyers.

The Wildcats (9-8) scored 12 points on four 3-pointers in the second quarter to lead 23-18 at the half.

Finnley Pennock hit a pair of 3-pointers while Alec Johnson and Armstrong had one each.

St. Joseph (7-11) got 3-pointers from Landon Rowe and Brown in the quarter while Evan Balestra scored 4 points.

Waterford took control in the third quarter by outscoring the Flyers 20-10 and led 43-28.

Max Roberts scored 10 points in the third quarter and Armstrong hit his fourth 3-pointer.

Wesley Neal scored 6 points, Deborde had a basket and Balestra also made 2 free throws.

St. Joseph came to life and made a run at Waterford in the fourth quarter only to fall short.

Balestra hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points, Wesley Neal had 4 points and Brown drained a trifecta.

The Wildcats converted 6-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter and Pennock hit another 3-pointer to keep the lead.

Balestra scored 12points while Brown and Neal scored 10 each for the Flyers.

Armstrong scored 16, Roberts 13 and Pennock 11 for Waterford.

St. Joseph    6 12 10 16 = 44

Waterford 11 12 20 11 = 54

ST. JOSEPH (7-11): Aiden Deborde 3 0 0-0 6, Eli Whaley 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Rowe 0 1 0-0 3, Evan Balestra 3 1 3-6 12, Drew Brown 1 2 2-6 10, Jake Stephens 0 0 1-2 1, Wesley Neal 4 0 2-2 10, Carter Johnson 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 13 4 6-14 44. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

WATERFORD (9-8): Alec Johnson 0 2 0-0 6, Max Roberts 5 0 3-8 13, Finnley Pennock 1 3 0-0 11, Jarrett Armstrong 0 4 4-4 16, Cole Sparling 1 1 0-0 5, Shawn Adams 1 0 1-4 3. Totals: 8 10 8-16 54. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

