Letter to the editor: Ironton residents’ generosity on project was appreciated Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

Generosity throughout Ironton contributed to a successful shoe box gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected 10 million shoe box gifts in 2023.

Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2023, the ministry is now sending over 11.3 million shoe box gifts to children worldwide, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster.

Through shoe boxes, packed with fun toys, school supplies and personal care items, Ironton area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoe box is a tangible expression of God’s love and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Across Ohio, shoe box packers often shop for deals on shoe box items throughout the year and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.

Although local drop-off locations for shoe box gifts are closed until Nov. 18 – 25, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoe box gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Dolores Brown

Marketing coordinator

Samaritan’s Purse

Boone, North Carolina