Man indicted on domestic violence charges Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

A Proctorville man has been indicted on rape, strangulation, assault and domestic violence charges during the January session of the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Joseph R. Sherman, 26, Proctorville, was indicted on third-degree felony strangulation, second-degree felonious assault, fourth-degree felony domestic violence and first-degree felony rape. All the charges are against a woman he lived with.

Other people indicted by the grand jury and their charges include:

• James Keaton, 60, Ironton, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound, and fourth-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound.

• Lora Clutters, 42, Ironton, two counts of second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of first-degree

felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with forfeiture specification of $431 in cash.

• Corinthia L. Turley, 43, Barboursville, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Emily L. Rainwater, 23, Ravenswood, West Virginia, first-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound, first-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound, first-degree felony possession of cocaine, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs with specification of major drug offender for having 100 times bulk amount of methamphetamine, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with a forfeiture specification of $3,597 in cash.

• Andrew C. Stanley, 32, Sandyville, West Virginia, first-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound, first-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound, first-degree felony possession of cocaine, first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs with specification of major drug offender for having 100 times bulk amount of methamphetamine, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with a forfeiture specification of $3,597 in cash.

• Alison Snyder, 38, South Point, fourth-degree felony assault.

• Adam C. Reynolds, 38, open dumping or open burning, an unclassified felony.

• Shannon Badalamenti, 45, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound.

• Jonathan A. Clay, 42, South Point, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Amanda M. Nichols, 42, Portsmouth, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Cody Morris, 32, Chesapeake, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• James M. Webster, 29, Columbus, fourth-degree felony improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Garrick C. Fetters, 41, Vanceburg, Kentucky, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Cathy Wiggins, 50, Pedro, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Timothy R. Hillard, 35, South Portsmouth, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Jonathan D. Penix, 36, Wheelersburg, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound, third-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound, fifth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine and first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with a forfeiture specification of $833 in cash.

• Michael C. White, 37, Crown City, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine and first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with a forfeiture specification of $175 in cash.

• Kim Saettel, 36, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Thomas J. Massie, 40, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jacob A. Price, 30, Greenup, Kentucky, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with a forfeiture specification of $210 in cash.

• Steven Douglas Wyatt, 43, Portsmouth, two count of second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert Westmoreland, 45, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Timothy Cook, 35, Portsmouth, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• James Kirker, 31, first-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound, first-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl related compound, first-degree felony possession of cocaine, first-degree felony trafficking in cocaine, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs with specification of major drug offender for having 100 times bulk amount of methamphetamine, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, third-degree felony having a weapon under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings with a forfeiture specification of $3,597 in cash.